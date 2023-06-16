Summer concerts bringing some heat

The weather hasn’t shown it yet, but summer is here, officially on Wednesday. Two weeks after that, the Summer Concerts in the Park return to Eisenhower Park at the base of the Seal Beach Pier. The six-week schedule kicks off with L.A. Vation, billed as the World’s Greatest Tribute to U2 on July 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Two years ago, coming off the pandemic, the concert series returned with a four-week show and expanded to six shows last summer. It again returns with a six-week schedule. Following L.A. Vation, will be Steven Cade on July 12, The OC3 Band on July 19, Strange Days on July 26, Redneck Rodeo on Aug. 2 and the Emperor’s on Aug. 9.

Many of the acts are returners from prior years and a couple will be first timers to the Seal Beach Summer circuit. Event coordinator Daren DeLeon said that there was a late partnership with the city that added a seventh show at the Summer Kick-off event on June 24 in Edison Park. Local Jennifer Corday will be providing music from 6 to 8 p.m. before the start of the Movie in the Park.

“It’s a really good lineup,” DeLeon said the circuit.

Cade and Redneck Rodeo are primarily country music performers as a change of pace between the other bands that mix a lot of classic rock from recent decades. Although The OC3 Band bills itself mostly as a classic rock band, they also have a country set they do for venues that request it.

Another newcomer to Seal Beach is Strange Days, tribute show to The Doors. DeLeon said that he’d been trying to get Strange Days and that they were eager to perform in Seal Beach, but he had not been able to see one of their shows, which he likes to do before signing an act.

Last year, I was able to go to one of their shows and they’re amazing,” DeLeon said.

Seal Beach area residents can get a sneak peek at The OC3 Band on June 24 at Glory Days, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Also, there is a late add, though not related to the Summer Series, it’s adjacent to it. After the Aug. 2 Redneck Rodeo Show, there will be a Nashville on the Coast show immediately after at The Hangout across the street.

For more information visit sealbeachchamber.org and check the events tab.