Lifeguard Assistance

On Monday, at the June 12 City Council Meeting, the Seal Beach Lions Club gave $1000 to the Seal Beach Lifeguard Association and another $1000 to the Junior Lifeguard program. Rosie Richie co-owner if the Beach House donated $500 to the SB Lifeguard Association. The SB Lions Duck Drop Derby raised funds for the community May 13 and the SBLA held their annual Horseshoe Tournament that day as well on the sand in front of the Beach House. Pictured from left to right are: Rosie Richie, Lion Derek Moore, SBLA Matt Corb, Lion President Scott Weir and Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey.