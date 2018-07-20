Sun Newspapers

Plans for iconic Bay Theatre restoration almost complete
Council to consider putting sales tax hike on Nov. ballot
Aunt Gertie on Life: Aunt Gertie got a gift from Jennings...
Seal Beach PONY Champions
On the last Saturday of each month, escorted tours of the National Wildlife Refuge in Seal Beach are held on the grounds of the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach (except for December, when there is no tour). US citizens only. Government issue photo ID is required for all adults. Smoking and weapons are prohibited. Taking photos of Navy personnel or buildings is prohibited. Reservations are required by the Wednesday before the event. For reservations or information, call 562-598-1024.
At 7 p.m., Wednesdays, the DBSALongBeach offers an open support group meeting for people diagnosed with mood disorders and their friends where members help one another by sharing effective ways of coping with Depression and Bipolar Disorder. It is held in the Veteran Administration Campus on Seventh St. in Long Beach. For directions: www.dbsaoc.org/dbsalb.
For more information on mood disorders: www.dbsalliance.org.
From 7-9 p.m., Wednesdays, the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance-Orange County hosts a support group for individuals with bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder. The group is for patients and family/friends, ages 18 and older. The group meets in the Hall Conference Room next to the Music Ministry Office, on the South side of the . Bonaventure Catholic Parish at 16400 Springdale St., Huntington Beach. The cross street is Heil Avenue.
For more information, email Kristen Pankratz at kpan@att.net or call her at 714-846-6891.
From 10 to 11 a.m., every Friday, the weight loss group TOPS, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Social Hall of the Christ Lutheran Church, at 6500 Stearns St., in Long Beach. The group has weekly meetings and weigh-ins; up to date health and nutritional information and fun, meaningful programs. TOPS is a friendly group working toward the same goal—to reach a healthy weight.
Everyone is welcome. Dues are $2 per week, with a once a year national fee of $34. A visit is free. For more information, call 562-439-2264.
At 7 p.m., on the first and third Monday of each month, the Historically Speaking Toastmasters Club meets at Fire Station #48, 3131 North Gate Rd., in Seal Beach. For more information visit www.toastmasters.org or call us at 562-598-3696.