DON'T MISS

COMMUNITY

About Seal Beach

Council to consider putting sales tax hike on Nov. ballot

Jeannette Andruss -
0
Voters in Seal Beach could be asked to raise the city’s sales tax by one percent this November. Faced with what city officials have called...
Business

Aunt Gertie on Life: Aunt Gertie got a gift from Jennings...

Karen Hadley -
0
Aunt Gertie sat down with Colvin English, to learn about the concept for Jennings & Allen and all the beautiful gifts from around the...

Caltrans says resolution of Sarah Krueger accident investigation expected soon

Crime Log: published July 19, 2018

Glendale cop (and Seal Beach resident) pleads guilty to lying to...

Traffic construction scheduled for July 19-20 near Shops at Rossmoor

PHOTO GALLERY

SPORTS

Baseball

Seal Beach PONY Champions

For the Sun -
0
Seal Beach Pony Mustang team captured the Central Region Section Championship at Dana Point on Sunday, July 8. Pictured left to right, top Coaches Eric...

Run Seal Beach organization awards community $115,000 in grants

Main Street DOJO celebrates one-year anniversary

Seal Beach PONY baseball season ends

3rd annual Orlando Scandrick Elite 7×7 Tournament

VIDEO GALLERY

COMMUNITY POLL

Do you plan to vote for a sales tax increase if the City Council puts it on the November ballot?

Loading ... Loading ...

View Previous Polls

STAY CONNECTED

Sun Newspapers

UPCOMING EVENTS

Agenda
Agenda
July – August 2018 Jul – Aug 2018
Collapse All Expand All
Jul
28
Sat
Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge
Tickets
Jul 28 all-day

On the last Saturday of each month, escorted tours of the National Wildlife Refuge in Seal Beach are held on the grounds of the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach (except for December, when there is no tour). US citizens only. Government issue photo ID is required for all adults. Smoking and weapons are prohibited. Taking photos of Navy personnel or buildings is prohibited. Reservations are required by the Wednesday before the event. For reservations or information, call 562-598-1024.

Read more
Aug
1
Wed
Depression /Bipolar Support group serves Seal Beach area
Tickets
Aug 1 @ 7:00 pm

At 7 p.m., Wednesdays, the DBSALongBeach offers an open support group meeting for people diagnosed with mood disorders and their friends where members help one another by sharing effective ways of coping with Depression and Bipolar Disorder. It is held in the Veteran Administration Campus on Seventh St. in Long Beach. For directions: www.dbsaoc.org/dbsalb.

For more information on mood disorders: www.dbsalliance.org.

Read more
Huntington Beach Depression and Bipolar support group meets
Tickets
Aug 1 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

From 7-9 p.m., Wednesdays, the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance-Orange County hosts a support group for individuals with bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder. The group is for patients and family/friends, ages 18 and older. The group meets in the Hall Conference Room next to the Music Ministry Office, on the South side of the . Bonaventure Catholic Parish at 16400 Springdale St., Huntington Beach. The cross street is Heil Avenue.

For more information, email Kristen Pankratz at kpan@att.net or call her at 714-846-6891.

Read more
Aug
3
Fri
Weight loss group meets every Friday morning in Long Beach
Tickets
Aug 3 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

From 10 to 11 a.m., every Friday, the weight loss group TOPS, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Social Hall of the Christ Lutheran Church, at 6500 Stearns St., in Long Beach. The group has weekly meetings and weigh-ins; up to date health and nutritional information and fun, meaningful programs. TOPS is a friendly group working toward the same goal—to reach a healthy weight.

Everyone is welcome. Dues are $2 per week, with a once a year national fee of $34. A visit is free. For more information, call 562-439-2264.

Read more
Aug
6
Mon
Join us at the Historically Speaking Toastmasters Club.
Tickets
Aug 6 @ 7:00 pm

At 7 p.m., on the first and third Monday of each month, the Historically Speaking Toastmasters Club meets at Fire Station #48, 3131 North Gate Rd., in Seal Beach. For more information visit www.toastmasters.org or call us at 562-598-3696.

Read more
July – August 2018 Jul – Aug 2018

NEWS

OPINION

Guest column: To tax or not to tax? (That is the question)

Jim Brady -
0
A few City Council meetings ago was the first time I heard about a tax increase. The question at that time seemed to be...

Aunt Gertie goes totally out there to Calypso Juice

By Karen Hadley -
0
Aunt Gertie walked into Calypso Juice and right away I felt like a Jimmy Buffett, Parrot Head on a tropical island.  I dreamed of...

Letters to the Editor: Thursday, July 5, 2018

For Sun readers -
0
Put dog park on First and Ocean What better place to locate a pet friendly park than at First and Ocean. It could be beautifully appointed...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

Sun Newspapers | 216 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740 | Phone: 562-430-7555 | Fax: 562-430-3469