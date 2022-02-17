Seal Beach Lions name winner of student speaker contest

Congratulations are in order for Leo Katie Velez, winner of the Seal Beach Lions Club Student Speaker Contest which was held on February 10th at the Mary Wilson Library.

The contest is open to High School students from all local schools. The competition takes place at Lions Clubs throughout California, and the ultimate winner can accumulatively collect $21,000 in scholarships.

Katie moves on to compete at the next level, (zone level) on February 22, with winners from Lions Clubs in Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and Costa Mesa Newport Harbor.

Katie’s sister, Josie, who also competed was a finalist. Both girls did a great job!

