City reports on contracts approved by city manager, department heads

The city clerk has released the quarterly report of contracts approved by either the city manager or Seal Beach department heads. The document was actually released when the agenda package was posted online. However, the City Council officially “received and filed” the report.

In her staff report to the Feb. 14 council meeting, City Clerk Gloria Harper pointed out that the city code allows Seal Beach department heads to approve contracts. “Other than the Director of Public Works and the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, this authority shall not exceed $15,000 per purchase or contract,” Harper wrote.

“For the Director of Public Works, the limit is established per the City’s Charter Section 1010,” Harper wrote.

“For the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, other than for Finance Department expenditures which is set at $15,000, there is additional authority to authorize purchases for City Departments up to the City Manager’s established contract signing authority,” Harper wrote.

The following is a list of the contracts, based on the information in Harper’s report.

On Nov. 1, 2021 Public Works approved an agreement with Cho Design Associates in the amount of $27,000 for the City Hall Exterior Stairway Rehabilitation Project. The agreement expired Dec. 31, 2021.

On Nov. 1, 2021 Public Works approved an agreement with ASM Affiliates in the amount of $11,120 for Cultural Resources Monitoring for the Gum Grove Park Replanting. The agreement is currently scheduled to expire on Aug. 1, 2022.

On Nov. 1, 2021 Public Works approved an agreement with Alexander’ s Contract Services in the amount of $36,468 for Water Meter Reading Services. The agreement is currently scheduled to expire on Nov. 1, 2022.

On Dec. 21, 2021—Information Technology approved an agreement with GTT in the amount of $36,936.56—for Ethernet/Managed Services. The agreement is currently scheduled to expire on Dec. 21, 2023.

According to Harper’s report, all department-approved contracts are reviewed by the city attorney, director of finance, city manager, and city clerk.

