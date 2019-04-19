Letters to the Editor: published Thursday, April 18, 2019

GRF doesn’t know what they don’t know

The Leisure World Golden Rain Foundation Board of Directors are 18 wonderful volunteer shareholders who don’t know what they don’t know. They manage a 17-million-dollar annual budget with good intentions not management expertise. They don’t know what they don’t know.

What can shareholders do about this? The Board tells us to attend their meetings. Why? So we can see what they can’t or won’t see: the tail is wagging the dog. So we can see again and again that they don’t know what they don’t know?

There are property management consulting firms in Orange County that could help this board learn what they need to know about what they don’t know. But no, this board is satisfied with the status quo. This board prefers to not know what they do not know.

It’s said that “ignorance is bliss.” The board members are blissful; many other shareholders not so much.

Anne Walshe

Leisure World