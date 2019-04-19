Crime Log: published April 18, 2019

Editor’s note: The Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by local law enforcement. This week’s Seal Beach log is based on a detailed version of the logs for April 5 to 7 and a summary version of the log dated from April 4 to 11. The combined documents represent 73 pages of information. Space does not permit listing of all incidents or arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Thursday, April 4

Arrest—Jade Cove Way—Seal Beach Police arrested John Louis Maier, 60, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Friday, April 5

Petty Theft (Priority 3)—9:15 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The individual who reported the crime walked into the lobby of Seal Beach Police Department headquarters to report the theft of merchandise on Thursday, April 5. The value of the stolen merchandise was blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 3 minutes 15 seconds. Unit 107 was on-scene for 19 minutes 47 seconds.

Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—1 p.m.—Seal Way (Old Town)—The caller complained about loud music coming from the sand off 12th Street. Police unit 141 responded, but the officer heard no sound. The source of the noise had apparently left. Incident response time: 31 minutes 46 seconds.

Animal Information (Priority 3)—3:57 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller said there was a dog inside a car with windows cracked open. The caller said the dog had been in the car for 15 minutes. The car and the dog were gone when police unit 107 arrived. Incident response time: 12 minutes 28 seconds.

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—5:10 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—The caller said a man vomited in front of a location in the area of the bus stop. The caller said he appeared to be shaking. Police unit 241 responded and unit 107 was available for back up. Unit 241 assisted the man. The log provided no further details. Incident response time: 11 minutes 13 seconds.

Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—6:50 p.m.—Sixth Street (Old Town)—The caller said a man, possibly a transient, was looking into the caller’s grocery bags as he unloaded them from the caller’s car. He left on a bicycle and was last seen going eastbound on Electric Avenue. Police units 241 and S20 were unable to locate him. Incident response time: 5 minutes 2 seconds.

Burglary Report (Priority 3)—7:30 p.m.—Fifth Street (Old Town)—The caller said the lock to the caller’s garage had been cut. The loss was unknown at the time of the call to the Seal Beach Police Department. Police unit 241 took a report. Incident response time: 29 minutes 45 seconds.

Bicycle Stop (Priority 4)—8:10 p.m.—Southshore Drive and Taper Drive (The Hill)—Police unit 241, apparently backed up by unit 207, arrested Gregory Simmons on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance formerly classified as narcotics.

Hazard (Priority 3)—9:10 p.m.—Crestview Avenue (The Hill)—The caller said a car was pulling kids on skateboards. As of 9:23 p.m., no units were available. As of 9:33 p.m., police unit 207 was available. Police were unable to locate the car in question. Incident response time: 32 minutes 14 seconds.

Saturday, April 6

Disturbance (Priority 2)—7:45 a.m.—First Street—A man was creating a disturbance, saying he needed to leave the lot. He reportedly said he needed to go to work off Second Street. The caller would not let him leave the location as he would go onto the course for Run Seal Beach. Police unit M7 escorted him out of the area. Incident response time: 3 minutes 12 seconds.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—8:45 a.m.—Montecito Road—A citizen came to Seal Beach Police Department headquarters to report the theft of miscellaneous items from the glove compartment and a work bag. They were taken from the citizen’s car sometime during the previous weekend. The point of entry was unknown: the caller said the car was locked. The car was parked in the parking structure at the location on Montecito Road. Police unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 11 minutes 31 seconds.

Car Burglary (Priority 3)—9:50 a.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The caller reported the theft of a backpack. Point of entry: a window. The location of the window on the car was blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 17 minutes 26 seconds.

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—5:32 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—Two different callers, one of them relaying second-hand information, said a man was driving on the shoulder of the road. The second caller didn’t know if the driver was under the influence of alcohol (or drugs) or if he had a medical problem. Police unit 141 was unable to locate the motorist in question. Incident response time: 2 minutes 21 seconds.

Car Check (Priority 3)—10:14 p.m.—Bolsa Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 206 checked on a car. The officer apparently held two individuals at gunpoint. Police units 207, 241, and S21 also participated. Police arrested George Valdez on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and Anthony Valdez on suspicion of willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer, peace officer, or an emergency medical technician. The check was officer-initiated, so no incident response time was provided. Unit 206 was on-scene for the longest period of time at 2 hours 59 minutes 33 seconds.

Sunday, April 7

Arrest—Second Street (Long Beach)—Seal Beach Police arrested Justin Roane on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, April 8

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Everett Carter Ketchum on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—Police arrested Erik David Rojas on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard— Police arrested Daniel Hale Rollins on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled narcotic substance.

Tuesday, April 9

Arrest—Electric Avenue—Police arrested Jose Rubio on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

IN LOS?ALAMITOS

Tuesday, March 26

Beer Theft—3:23 p.m.—Police were looking for a “transient” wearing a grey shirt and green pants with a neck tattoo who apparently lifted one can of “Gravity beer” from a neighborhood grocery store. Police said the man had been at the location since the night before.

Wednesday, March 27

Identity Theft—3:32 p.m.—Police were investigating a possible case of identity theft after a reporting party said an account at Sprint had been opened up in his wife’s name and that she was not aware of it. The theft involves a $1,500 bill from the mobile phone carrier.

