Leisure World honors centenarians

More than 20 Leisure World centenarians were recognized on Tuesday, April 9, by Seal Beach Mayor Thomas Moore and community officials, who called them part of America’s “greatest generation.”

Born at the tail end of World War I, the honorees witnessed the invention and development of things now commonplace in our lives, including radio, television, aircraft and cell phones.

They lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, and the fights for equal rights and integration.

And they did it with grace and firm resolve.

Accompanied by friends and family, the centenarians took part in a luncheon hosted by Leisure World’s Golden Age Foundation, where they each received certificates commemorating their milestone, and were entertained with music from their generation.

More than 215 guests attended, and after lunch, Mayor Thomas Moore presented certificates to the centenarians issued by city of Seal Beach and a montage display followed, according to Anna Derby of the Leisure World Sunshine Club.