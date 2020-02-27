Aunt Gertie: Cynthia Brando loves busking in Seal Beach

She’s a delightful multi-faceted songbird

When Cynthia starts singing, people stop and listen, drop a tip in her guitar case and buy her album too.

Her bold, in-your-face style is well suited to street performing and her earthy vibrato is unmistakably unique.

Her voice reminds me of Stevie Nicks and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

I’ve been following Cynthia for years and she keeps moving up and perfecting her songwriting and live performance skills.

Her latest album, “The Treehouse Trio Sessions” is a wonderful recording for this self-described hippie. Track number one titled, Sparkle is my favorite song. All 10 cuts are easy on the ears and the guitar accompaniment by Ed Tree is superb. His lead playing makes me think of the tasty backup on Boz Scaggs, Sierra. Cynthia’s album has been reviewed by Music Connection Magazine, August 23, 2018 and LA Music Critic, July 18, 2018.

Cynthia has an online live stream show called “Music Emerging” on Sundays at 11 a.m.

She interviews singers, songwriters and musicians about their music careers and what they’ve encountered on the way up. It’s very inspiring and informative.

Recently, she formed a duo called the Beachwood Belles, with Cait Leow. Cynthia describes their style as vintage vamp with lots of delicious harmony, ukulele, and harmonica on standards, swing tunes and original songs. After seeing them at Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena, I’m calling it the, “Vim, Vigor and Loveliness Show!”

Cynthia will be singing solo at Bogart’s in Seal Beach, April 2, starting at 7 p.m. Don’t miss it!

Cynthia Brando hails from Philadelphia and New Jersey. Her family came west to northern California in the 1990’s. In 2013, she moved to Los Angeles, started her music career and began gathering tons of friends and fans along the way. Talent and a positive attitude have given this lovely lady a chance to make her dream come true and I’m rooting for her, big time.

There’s one more thing I’ve got to mention. The camera loves Cynthia and she could easily be on the cover of Vogue Magazine or the subject of an exquisite oil painting.

Cynthia Brando can be reached at www.cynthiabrando.com or www.musicemerging.com/inspiring-talks.

Karen Hadley, creator of Aunt Gertie, can be reached by email: yodelon@aol.com or PO Box 34, Seal Beach, CA. Stay tuned for Fire Chief Ronald Adams. Coming up next!