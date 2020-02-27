Police remind public to ‘Stop. Look. Wave’

SBPD campaign to promote crosswalk safety

Summer is coming, and so are some of the events that lead to more pedestrian and vehicle traffic. With the increase in traffic, comes an increase in safety concerns.

Over the next few months, the Seal Beach Police Department will remind everyone to be safe on our streets both on foot and in your vehicle. Our “Stop. Look. Wave.” campaign is the start of our efforts and this month we’ll focus on the Old Town area and near our beaches and along Main Street.

What is the “Stop. Look. Wave.” campaign? In most cases, pedestrians have the right of way. And we understand, sometimes people aren’t paying attention (both drivers and pedestrians). The police aren’t always there to enforce various vehicle code or pedestrian violations so we are asking everyone to:

• “Stop”

Stop your vehicle. Stop walking.

• “Look”

Make eye contact with each other (driver to pedestrian, pedestrian to driver)

• “Wave”

Acknowledge who will be crossing, or who will be passing through the crosswalk in their vehicle by waving. It’s a friendly way of saying, “Hello. I see you.”

Be on the lookout for these and other friendly reminders in the coming months leading into the summer. Let’s all do our part to stay safe because pedestrian safety is a two-way street.