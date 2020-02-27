Letters to the Editor: published Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Young skateboard warriors

Every afternoon a dozen adolescents gather at the edge of the Seal Beach Pier and demonstrate their amazing physical skills. They are disciplined and highly skilled physically with courage and balance. They zoom down ramps with amazing speed and physical prowess. One of them plays with a plaster caste over broken wrist bones. They are friendly and approachable and are impressed that anyone would want to photograph and document their skills. In a profound way just like the body surfers in warmer weather practicing for hours every day next to the pier they represent the best in young people. I call them skateboard warriors because they have the kind of discipline and physical skills we need from anyone seriously intent on defending us should we need them.

Edward Beggs

Seal Beach

