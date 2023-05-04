Two-time Grammy winner coming to Seal Beach Mother’s Day

Hila Plitmann who has been hailed as “the most gifted singer of her generation” will join the cast of Seal Beach Symphony’s Mother’s Day Recital at Old Ranch Country Club on Sunday, May 14. “I first heard her in a concert in Los Angeles a few years ago and have been trying to find a way for our schedules to align ever since,” said Artistic Director Chad Berlinghieri.”

Hila’s opera performances began at the age of 14, in the role of Flora in Benjamin Britten’s Turn of the Screw at the Israeli Opera. She can also be heard as the featured vocal soloist on the feature-film soundtracks for The Da Vinci Code, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hail Caesar, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Her discography includes Oscar-winner John Corigliano’s song-cycle Mr. Tambourine Man (for which she won the Grammy for “Best Classical Vocal Performance”) and the Grammy Award-winning Passion of Yeshua, Eric Whitacre’s Good Night Moon, and George Benjamin’s Into the Little Hill, among many others.

Having received the coveted Sony ES Prize for her outstanding contribution to the vocal arts, she brings her “superb voice with an expressive range and communicative power” (Chicago Tribune) not only to traditional recital, orchestral, and operatic repertory, but also to boundary-pushing projects in jazz, film, theater, and world music.

Hila will sing one of the most famous soprano arias as the Queen of the Night from the second act of The Magic Flute by Mozart. She will also join fellow Grammy winner, Sangeeta Teresa Mai in the Flower Duet from the opera Lakme. As a special treat, she will perform the Seal Lullaby written by Eric Whitacre accompanied by her son Esh Whitacre, perfect for Mother’s Day in Seal Beach” said Berlinghieri.

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit our website at SealBeachSymphony.com or call (562)509-8640.