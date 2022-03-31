Two Griffin guards selected to First Team All-League in basketball

Two Los Alamitos High School Girls Varsity Basketball players—sophomores Kayli Liew and Elise Marquez—have been selected for First Team All-League honors by a consensus of Surf League head coaches.

Liew and Marquez shared the point guard and shooting guard positions and helped the Griffins to a 14-8 season record. During league play, Liew averaged 13.7 points per game and Marquez averaged 10.3 points.

“These two players are very deserving of their All-League selections,” said Head Coach Maya Kennedy. “They came up with clutch plays all year for us.”

The Griffins’ third-place, 2-4 Surf League record belies the competitiveness of the young team, as they almost won all six games, losing two games in double overtime and two other games by only 3 and 4 points. Starting five sophomores, the Griffins ended league play with a resounding 51-39 victory over 2nd place Corona del Mar.

Liew also received the team award of “Most Valuable Player” for helping lead the Griffins to a #5 ranking in the CIF Southern Section 3A Division. The Junior Varsity Girls Basketball team honored freshman point guard and scoring leader Katie Nakagawa as its “Most Valuable Player” for helping the Griffins (20-2) win a share of the JV Surf League Championship (5-1 league record).

The “Frosh/Soph” team (15-5) honored freshman point guard Brooklyn Hernandez with its “Most Valuable Player” award for helping to lead the Griffins to a Freshman Surf League Championship (4-0 league record).

The awards were presented at the program’s basketball banquet on March 24 at The Grand event center in Long Beach.

