Machen among Americana 2022 honorees

Seal Beach resident Deb Machen, far right, is recognized as the “2022 Citizen of the Year” for the city of Seal Beach during the Cypress College Americana Awards held over the weekend at the Disneyland Hotel.

Presenting the award from left are Cypress College President Dr. JoAnna Schilling and Cypress College Foundation Executive Director Ken Vecchiarelli. Accompanying her on Stage is District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick, second from right. Previously, Machen has been honored as Small Business Woman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce, Woman of the Year by the Tri-City Women’s Conference and received the highest honor of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award by the Seal Beach Lions Club.

