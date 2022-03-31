Griffin drumline wins regional competition

The Los Alamitos High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble (also known as Drumline) won first place in both the prelims performance on Saturday and finals performance on Sunday at the WGI San Bernardino Regional Competition. Not only did they take first place two days in a row, they also surpassed their season best score with a 90.550. Along with this win, they received first in music effect, visual effect and overall visual.

Their next competition will be held at 3:25 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Chino Hills High School.

The Los Alamitos High School DrumIine is under the direction of Paul Crockett. “I could not be prouder of the hard work and struggles that this group has endured this season,” he said.

