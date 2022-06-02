Student Poetry Talent

Six 5th-graders from McGaugh Elementary School were awarded Certificates of Congratulations on May 18 at the Woman’s Club of Seal Beach General Meeting. The club returned to this annual recognition ceremony after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The students shared their poems with the audience and were applauded for their talent and creativity. Pictured are the recipients Ryleigh Nelson, Raya Pardasani, Grace Ferguson, Elena Marki, Lumi Walker and Shayla Matt with principal, Dr. Issaic Gates.

