IN SEAL BEACH

Monday, May 2

• Counseling (Priority 2)—11:15 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The incident occurred in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue. However, the reporting person came to the lobby of Seal Beach Police Department Headquarters seeking help. The reporting person’s bank card got stuck in a ticket machine over the weekend and as of the time of the visit to police headquarters the reporting person had accumulated a certain amount of money. (The actual figure was blacked out in the log.) The reporting person had contacted the city but received no help. Now the reporting person wanted to speak with an officer.

• Illegal Peddler (Priority 3)—12:53 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of an individual selling flowers in a parking lot. Police advised/warned/counseled the flower peddler.

• Illegal Peddler (Priority 3)—1:13 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a man with a small child, approximately 8 years old, were at the location asking for money and holding a sign. The reporting person said they had been there for a few hours.

• Counseling (Priority 3)—2:08 p.m.—Lampson Avenue—The reporting person was at the pickleball court (apparently at the Seal Beach Tennis and Pickleball Center). The reporting person said she was being harassed by a couple of individuals that were present over an ongoing dispute. (The log did not contain information about the nature of the dispute.)

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—3:36 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a man in his 70s with a cane had been in the parking lot at the location for the previous 15 minutes. He was asking for food. The reporting person did not think he was a transient. He was gone when police arrived.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—4:24 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person saw a girl, 5 to 6 years old, in a car in the parking lot at the location. The window was down, but the girl was looking out at the cars. The car and girl in question were apparently gone when police arrived.

• Transient (Priority 3)—8:58 p.m.—Eighth Street (Old Town)—A man described as a transient was reportedly setting up camp in at the corner of Eighth and Pacific Coast Highway. As of 9:09 p.m., police counseled him against camping and he was moving on.

Tuesday, May 3

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—11:19 a.m.—First Street—The reporting person reported a bicycle stolen from a balcony. The crime may have occurred on Friday, April 29. Report taken.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—12:36 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Seven golf clubs were taken at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 2.

The value of the stolen property was blacked out in the log, but the California Penal Code defines grand theft as the taking of property, labor, or money worth $950 or more.

• Man Going Through Trash (Priority 3)—5:08 p.m.—13th Street—The reporting person saw a “handsome looking” man in the alley going through the trash and called 911. Police found … a homeowner compacting his trash.

• Reporting Person (Priority 2)—5:10 p.m.—Marina Drive and San Gabriel River—The reporting person heard two men talking, complaining they had no money. One man told the other that he was going to walk up the riverbed and rob someone. As of 15:13 p.m., the reporting person saw one of the men jump in front of someone on the bike trail, but the bicyclist got away.

The second man had fishing gear with him but took off in a different direction.

• Animal Control (Priority 3)—5:25 p.m.—Electric Avenue and 14th Street (Old Town)—A coyote was reportedly running toward Main Street. (Seal Beach Police are in the process of establishing an in-house animal control service.)

• Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—7:08 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person saw a man smoking from a pipe while seated in a car. The reporting person believed he was smoking drugs.

The reporting person was concerned that he would drive while under the influence. He was gone when police arrived.

Wednesday, May 4

• Found Property (Priority 4)—10:20 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person found of bag of items on their patio area over the previous weekend. The bad was inside the store now. As of 10:31 a.m., police determined that the bag contained nothing that was valuable or identifiable. Discarded.

• Animal Welfare (Priority 3)—5 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a car had been locked in a car for more than an hour. The windows were reportedly cracked open. The dog appeared thirsty to the reporting person. The car and the dog were gone when police arrived.

• Possible DUI (Priority 2)—8:50 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Apollo Court—A car was reported weaving as the car traveled southbound on Seal Beach Boulevard. At 8:55 p.m., the car in question yielded in front of a motel.

As of 8:58 p.m., police determined that the driver was having medical issues.

