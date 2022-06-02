Seal Beach Police to wear LGBTQ+ Pride Patch

The Seal Beach Police Department will wear a special patch to raise awareness and support the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June. June is recognized as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month. This year, the Seal Beach Police Department has authorized the wearing of a patch in recognition of Pride Month. To find out more about the history of Pride Month, please visit https://www.loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about/.

The patches are available for sale to the public for $10 each. Proceeds from the sale of the patches will be donated to the Trevor Project. The Trevor Project was founded in 1998 and is focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth.

For more information about the Trevor Project, visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/.

For more information about how the SBPD is supporting Pride Month, or to purchase a patch, visit www.sealbeachpoliceleague.com.

