Seal Beach Police to wear LGBTQ+ Pride Patch

Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department
Seal Beach Police Officers will be wearing this patch all this month. Photo courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department

The Seal Beach Police Department will  wear a special patch to raise awareness and support the  LGBTQ+ community during the  month of June. June is recognized as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month. This year, the  Seal Beach Police Department has authorized the  wearing of a patch in recognition of Pride Month.  To  find out  more about the  history of Pride Month, please visit https://www.loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about/.

The patches are  available for  sale to the  public for  $10 each.  Proceeds from the  sale of the  patches will  be  donated to the  Trevor Project. The Trevor Project was founded in 1998 and is focused on  suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth.

For  more information about the Trevor Project, visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/.

For  more information about how the  SBPD is supporting Pride Month, or to purchase a patch, visit  www.sealbeachpoliceleague.com.

