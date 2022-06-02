Fish Camp Seafood restaurant closes in Sunset Beach after 10 years

The popular Fish Camp Seafood restaurant, at Pacific Coast Highway and Admiralty Lane in Sunset Beach, closed May 30, according to Sam King, CEO, chairman and co-founder of King’s Seafood Company. No reason was given for the closure.

“After 10 wonderful years in Sunset Beach, it is with heavy hearts that May 30th was our last day,” King said. “We want to thank our loyal customers and we’re committed to making this as smooth a transition as possible for our wonderful staff and have guaranteed that every Fish Camp employee will be transferred to a different restaurant within King’s Seafood Company.”

