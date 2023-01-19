Seal Beach Police Department announces parking program improvements

By
Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department
-

You may have already experienced the new and updated Seal Beach parking pay stations (kiosks) located in the beach parking lots. To  The  new pay stations have been installed at the  Main Street parking lots  and will  be  operational on  Friday, Jan. 20,  2023. In addition to the  new pay stations, the city has expanded the  use of the  Passport mobile payment system (www.passportparking.com). This will  provide a more consistent and uniform parking experience for  our  community and its visitors.

The hours of operation will  continue to be  daily: 8 a.m.  to 6 p.m.,  with a two-hour maximum time limit and $1 rate per  hour.

These are  a few  of the  updated parking technology features:

• Payment Options: Pay stations will  accept credit/debit cards, coins, mobile and contactless payments for  increased flexibility.

• Less Infrastructure: Individual meters have been removed to further improve the downtown aesthetic while providing additional and convenient payment options.

• Consistent Technology: The same equipment and mobile payment system are utilized throughout the  paid parking program. Parking locations are  designated by the  posted zone number.

Main Street Paid Parking locations:

• 120 Main St. Lot: two pay stations and Passport Mobile Zone #9079

• 300 (E)  Main St. Lot: one pay station and Passport Mobile Zone #9077

• 301 (W) Main St. Lot: one pay station and Passport Mobile Zone #9078

If you have any questions about the  new pay stations, contact parking@sealbeachca.gov.

