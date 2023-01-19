Seal Beach Police Department announces parking program improvements

You may have already experienced the new and updated Seal Beach parking pay stations (kiosks) located in the beach parking lots. To The new pay stations have been installed at the Main Street parking lots and will be operational on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. In addition to the new pay stations, the city has expanded the use of the Passport mobile payment system (www.passportparking.com). This will provide a more consistent and uniform parking experience for our community and its visitors.

The hours of operation will continue to be daily: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a two-hour maximum time limit and $1 rate per hour.

These are a few of the updated parking technology features:

• Payment Options: Pay stations will accept credit/debit cards, coins, mobile and contactless payments for increased flexibility.

• Less Infrastructure: Individual meters have been removed to further improve the downtown aesthetic while providing additional and convenient payment options.

• Consistent Technology: The same equipment and mobile payment system are utilized throughout the paid parking program. Parking locations are designated by the posted zone number.

Main Street Paid Parking locations:

• 120 Main St. Lot: two pay stations and Passport Mobile Zone #9079

• 300 (E) Main St. Lot: one pay station and Passport Mobile Zone #9077

• 301 (W) Main St. Lot: one pay station and Passport Mobile Zone #9078

If you have any questions about the new pay stations, contact parking@sealbeachca.gov.