Seal Beach Lions help at McGaugh

On Friday night, June 3, the Seal Beach Lions cooked and gave more than 200 free hotdog meals to the McGaugh Fifth-Graders for their movie Night in the Field.

It was fun and participants had a great time. Lions Bill and Leigh Sentenac, John Mrasik, Mike McAndrew, Linda and Rich King, Malcolm McColl, Jim Whitaker, Steven Remery, Scott Weir and Riki Austin all enjoyed being part of making this Movie Night a success!

On Saturday, June 4, the Lions cooked hot dogs, hamburgers and brisket sandwiches for the Seal Beach Pony Baseball’s All-Star Tournament.

