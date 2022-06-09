OC Spelling Champion Returns

McAuliffe Middle School students welcomed back 8th grader Jason Khan on Monday, June 6, with cheers and congratulations. Jason, 14, had just returned from competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee where he made it through the first three rounds before finishing 49th in the national competition. That means Orange County’s top speller also ranks among the best spellers in the country. “I’m super proud of Jason and his hard work. Jason embodies hard work and commitment and what it means to follow your dreams!” McAuliffe Principal Dr. Ryan Weiss-Wright wrote in a text message.

