Seal Beach Lions Jack Deaton and Jennifer Corday recently received Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship Awards. This is the highest honor a club can bestow upon a member. Incidentally, the Seal Beach Lions Club celebrated its 83rd year of service on Monday, Feb. 7. The Seal Beach club is holding a membership drive in February and March.To learn more about the Lions Club, contact Scott Newton at scottnewton2@hotmail.com.

