Seal Beach businesses respond to pandemic

JoAnn Adams, owner of Bogart’s Coffee House, and Alex Diaz, whose family owns the neighboring El Burrito Jr. #2, have a new partnership to help customers and their Seal Beach business’s during the pandemic. Both are across from the pier on Ocean Avenue.

“If our customers show an El Burrito Jr. #2 receipt, we’ll give them 15-percent off their order,” Adams said. “The same deal works with a Bogart’s receipt at El Burrito Jr.” “We both want to help our local communities, during these struggling times. Every little bit of savings helps.”

Local Artist Bill Anderson, who loves both places, said he likes the unique, aesthetic character of two landmark restaurants,

“From each, you can take in the incredibly beautiful coastal view of Seal Beach and its iconic Pier–one of the most popular in California,” said the proprietor of Sunset Beach’s Anderson Art Gallery. “The food is delicious and the atmosphere’s friendly. It’s Southern California at its best.”

Adams said, “If we see someone in uniform or with a medical center, ID, we at Bogart’s would like to offer them a free drink for their incredible service during these difficult times.” There is a sign at the register that says, “if you are working on the front line, please let us know. We have something special for you.” “Our customers are spreading the word. It has been very gratifying to be able to give back.”