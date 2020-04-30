Seal Beach Woman bequeaths $75,766 to SBACC

Linda Lee Vieth, a resident of College Park West since 1964, was a great animal lover. She believed they were innocent and defenseless so deserved our love and respect. Linda always made her home available to her canine children, including her last two adorable dachshunds, who are now safe and loved by her nephew. Linda retired as a teacher from Poly High School in Long Beach, then spent her time volunteering at the Los Alamitos Armed Force Reserve Center, and the Seal Beach Police Volunteer program.

According to her nephew Todd O’Neil, Linda’s first response to anyone’s problem was always “how can I help?” Through the legacy of her Irrevocable Living Trust, she will continue to give back to the community and the animals she so dearly loved.”

To learn more about how you can make bequests to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, contact Christina Miller, Fundraising Coordinator, at 562-357-2655 or email us at sbacc.org.