Rossmoor Girl Scout’s project promoting literacy

Kayla Teng, of Rossmoor, representing Girls Scouts of Orange County, Troop 4277 is working on her Bronze Award to promote Free Little Libraries and Book Boxes in my neighborhood of Rossmoor. “I have created a website to make people aware of Free Little Libraries and Book Boxes and their locations throughout Rossmoor. Promoting these free community libraries will aid, expand, elevate, and benefit literacy,” said Kayla.

She said people in Rossmoor who view this website will know what Free Little Libraries and Book Boxes are and how to use them.

She included a map of illustrating where the book boxes are throughout Rossmoor and listed the website https://sites.google.com/view/rossmoorfreelibraries.

Kayla is encouraging all Rossmoor residents living near one of these book boxes and Free Little Libraries to enjoy the offering to benefit literacy in the community.

Download QR