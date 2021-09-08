Griffins roll past Paramount, improve to 3-0 on season

The Griffins blew out the host Paramount Pirates football team to a score of 50 – 0 on Fridays non-league game.

The Griffins ended the first half up 43 – 0 and continued their onslaught into the second half. Paramount stood no chance against the Los Alamitos defense and offense.

With this win the Griffins move to a 3-0 record thus far in the season. The Griffins will now travel to Clovis, California to take on the Buchanan Bears on Friday, September 10. Buchanan is 3-0 this season, having outscored its opponents by a combined score of 108-7.

Los Al will have another tough opponent on Sept. 17, when they travel to Santa Margarita. That will be the final non-league game before Sunset League starts on Oct. 1.

The Griffins open Sunset League against Corona del Mar on Oct. 1.

