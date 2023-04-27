Rossmoor Garden Tour tickets now on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the 19th Annual Rossmoor Woman’s Club Spring Garden Tour, which is coming up on Sunday, May 21.

The fundraising event will feature six homes in the Rossmoor area where owners have created their own dream landscapes.

For die-hard gardeners, there’s a home surrounded by jasmine, roses and poufs of geraniums. At another, real lavender, roses and wildflowers mix with faux blossoms for a lush English country look. At a third, a water-wise Mediterranean plot features decomposed granite walkways, in-ground succulents and native grasses, with cutting flowers, vegetables and herbs corralled in a container garden with drip irrigation.

For outdoor living aficionados, there are pools, spas, outdoor kitchens, pizza ovens, big screen TVs, fireplaces and other amenities of the California outdoor lifestyle.

The self-guided tour is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It includes an outdoor marketplace at Arbor Village featuring refreshments, raffle baskets and music by harpist Julio Montero. The woman’s club will offer some plant arrangements for sale, too.

Tickets, which contain addresses and a map to all the homes, are $20 per person. They may be purchased now from any club member, from a selection of local merchants or, for a $1 service fee, on the club website rossmoorwomansclub.com. Tickets will also be for sale the day of the tour at the outdoor marketplace, which will be directly behind Flags with a Flair in Arbor Village, 10651 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos. (Tickets purchased online must be picked up at this site on the day of the event.)

All net proceeds go to fund scholarships for Los Alamitos High School seniors and to support local charities in the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach and Long Beach areas.

Merchants selling tickets are Brita’s Old Town Gardens, 225 Main St., Ste A, Seal Beach; Cinnamon Stik, 10641 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos; Here Come the Blooms, 5238 Lampson Ave., Garden Grove; Prep Kitchen Essentials, 12207 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach; and McNally Electric, 10792 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos.

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club, founded in 1958, is a social and philanthropic organization affiliated with the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The club is based in the northwest Orange County community of Rossmoor, but membership is open to anyone.