RWC Student of Month

Los Alamitos High School senior Kylie Bergman, left, is the Rossmoor Woman’s Club Student of the Month for April. Kylie is a four-year dance program member, an AP student, a Friday Night Lights Cheer volunteer and the co-president of the Jewish Culture Club. Next year, she plans to attend UC Berkeley, where she will major in Cognitive Science. The woman’s club recognized Kylie with a certificate and $600 scholarship award, presented at the club’s April meeting by RWC Student Liaison Patricia Moore.