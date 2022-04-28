Real estate permit returns to planners at May 2 meeting

A request to allow a real estate business to operate on Main Street will be part of the May 2 Planning Commission agenda. The application is being heard for a second time due to a city error in notifying the public about the hearing.

Three public hearings are scheduled to be held during the Monday, May 2, Planning Commission meeting, according to public notices published in the April 21 Sun. State law requires legal notices to be published 10 days prior to meetings.

The proposal to allow Luxre Realty to operate on the front of the ground floor of the 100 block of Main Street was originally approved on March 21. Fifty percent of the front of the business would be a retail shop selling home décor. The real estate business would be in the back half.

The original vote was 4-1.

The day after the original meeting, the City Clerk’s Office reported receiving seven emails in opposition to the permit application.

However, on March 24, the Sun discovered that prior notice for the hearing had not been published prior to the meeting. Once the city was aware of the error, the original commission decision was nullified. This required the city to schedule a new hearing on the same permit application.

In a March 24 email, City Manager Jill Ingram wrote that the city would also reach out to everyone who submitted comments to the original hearing on the permit application.

In addition to the notice published on April 21, the Sun has confirmed that several properties within 500 feet of the proposed real estate/home décor business have received notice by traditional mail.

According to the March 21 staff report, the Main Street Specific Plan (which is 52 pages long) allows office uses in the area as long as they don’t front Main Street or Ocean Avenue. However, office uses are allowed if planners approve a conditional use permit. The approval is subject to a 10-day appeal period before it goes into effect.

Also on the May 2 agenda:

* An application for a conditional use permit to allow the 3,096 square foot drive-up canopy structure to be built within the Old Ranch Towne Center parking lot on Seal Beach Boulevard. Planners will hold a public hearing before voting on the proposal.

* An application for a minor use permit to allow changes to a multi-family residence on Electric Avenue. The permit is required because the property is non-conforming due to density, setbacks, and parking in the residential zone.

