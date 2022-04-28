Seal Beach Lions volunteers deliver Easter eggs to more than 65 homes

Once again this year the Seal Beach Lions visited over 65 homes in Old Town, the Hill and College Park East to distribute Easter eggs.

The Lions and Leos volunteers alike hid eggs in the yards of homes with children under age 5 that had registered on the club website and placed a copy of the Lions logo in their windows or yard.

This is the third straight year that Lions have structured the Egg hunt to “go to” the children.

This event replaced the open Egg hunt in Eisenhower Park that was not allowed during the Covid pandemic.

About 35 Seal Beach Lions and Leos volunteers placed up to 50 plus eggs in the yards, depending on the number of children living in the home.

At the same time, the Easter Bunny drove around the town, up and down Main Street and along Ocean Boulevard and Electric Avenue, spreading joy and visiting with families and handing out eggs to those who might have been missed or unaware of the project.

The smiles and excitement of the small children was something that was truly heartwarming and brought joy to all involved.

