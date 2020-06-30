Police chief describes department’s platforms and social programs

Good Afternoon Everyone,

Due to the current calls for police reform and/or defunding conversations circulating a number of communities around the nation, we felt it critical to share the following information with our City of Seal Beach community partners. With that, we hope this information provides a general understanding of what your police department has not only done in the past, continues to do today, but more importantly plans on doing in the future. It is certainly the City of Seal Beach Police Department’s goal to ensure we are in line with what our community not only needs, but most importantly what they expect from us.

In short, it is our desire this document showcases the abundance of platforms and social programs we currently offer to victims of crimes, the youth, our homeless population, the mentally ill, police department staff, and/or any others who seek assistance from the City of Seal Beach. We are extremely proud of the fact that our city has already taken a proactive approach, prior to recent events, and will continue to look into opportunities in which we can improve and progress. Several of the programs below are either items already included in our budget or are offered by the county for free. We contract for these services to ensure we are providing our community with the resources necessary, regardless of whether the call is criminal in nature. As you will also see, we ensure our officers receive the maximum amount of training our budget allows so they can utilize informed and well-practiced decision making under the most unusual of circumstances.

Resources that we either have a contractual agreement with or utilize on a regular basis

T.I.P. (Trauma Intervention Program)

TIP is a group of specially trained volunteers who provide emotional aid and practical support to victims of traumatic events and their families in the first few hours following a tragedy. TIP Volunteers are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They are called by police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and hospital personnel to assist family members and friends following a natural or unexpected death; victims of violent crime including rape, assault, robbery, or burglary; victims of fire; disoriented or lonely elderly persons; people involved in motor vehicle accidents; people who are distraught and seeking immediate support; and survivors of suicide. We most frequently use TIP when making death notifications, and offer it consistently to the families who have lost loved ones. It is important to note that this contract is included as part of the Police Department Budget.

Peer Support Program

The Peer Support Team is an “in-house” resource/program consisting of sworn and professional Seal Beach PD and West-Comm employees. The purpose of the program is to provide all employees with personal, one-on-one peer support and referral assistance during time of personal or professional need.

SBPD Chaplain Program

Police Chaplains, composed of various faith based leaders, assist the community by providing a more emotional, social, or spiritual response while the officers handle the tasks that are directly law enforcement related. The goal is that by having the Police and Clergy working together during times of crisis or incidents, a more comprehensive response will be given to those in need. The Police Chaplain provides support for both Police Officer and civilians in their needs. Chaplains are there to provide appropriate assistance, advice, comfort, counsel and referrals to those in need who may request support.

• P.E.R.T. (Psychiatric Emergency and Response Team)

PERT members are mental health clinicians who ride along with assigned law enforcement officers to address mental health related calls in the assigned city. PERT conducts risk assessments, initiates involuntary hospitalizations when necessary, and provides resources and education. The program also provides outreach and follow-up services to ensure linkage to ongoing services.

The Seal Beach Police Department was one of the earlier agencies in Orange County to take advantage of the PERT program. We currently have one PERT member ride along with officers one day each week, to assist with calls related to mental health. Additionally, our PERT member conducts follow up on individuals that we may have contacted on days when she is not present, or individuals we have multiple contacts with who appear to exhibit signs of mental health distress.

C.A.T. (Crisis Intervention Team)

CAT provides 24-hour mobile response services to any adult experiencing a behavioral health crisis. CAT conducts risk assessments, initiates involuntary hospitalizations when necessary, provides resources and linkage, and conducts follow-up contacts for individuals assessed. Most often, CAT is utilized for individuals for individuals experiencing suicidal ideations or for individuals who may seem temporarily unable to properly care for themselves.

Waymakers

Works to build safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength. Waymakers assists with redirecting youth offenders, helping sheltered children get back on track, unifying troubled families, resolving community conflicts, and assisting victims of violence. Waymakers has been a great resource for the county as they offer resources to such a wide variety of clients.

2-1-1

211 Is an often utilized resource by many of our officers for citizens in need, as it is a comprehensive source of locally curated social services information, our put simply, an all-inclusive resource guide. Citizens can call, text, or chat online to speak with a community resource specialist who can assess the services and resources available for that individual and their specific needs. They are able to make connections for almost any need, including but not limited to: supplemental food and nutrition program, shelter and housing options, utilities assistance, employment and education opportunities, services for veterans, health care, vaccinations, health epidemic information, addiction prevention and rehab programs, reentry help for ex-offenders, support groups for individuals with mental illness or special needs, domestic abuse assistance, disaster relief, and emergency information.

I.C.A.C. (Internet Crimes Against Children)

A national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and involving the internet.

Casa Youth Center

Serves and nurtures youth in crisis with shelter, counseling, and support services, empowering them to come through their crisis with increased confidence, stability, and tools for continued growth.

H.L.O. Team (Homeless Liaison Officers)

Seal Beach cofounded the Orange County Community Officers Homeless Working Group workshop, which seeks the best ways for officers to deal with the homeless and their specialized needs. Additionally, Seal Beach has a Homeless Liaison Officer program, with several members dedicated to addressing the homeless needs in our community and resources with which to help those individuals – from meals, bus tickets, shelters, mental health programs, etc. Seal Beach has also reunited several homeless citizens with their family members, who often live out of state and would not have the resources or means to provide the assistance themselves.

C.N.T. (Crisis Negotiation Team) Officers

Seal Beach currently has two officers who maintain specialized training to assist in criminal, domestic, or mental health incidents that require advanced expertise. These officers specialize in tactical communication with high risk individuals who may be threatening violence (workplace, domestic, suicide, etc.), including barricaded subjects and hostage takers, and/or who may be having a mental health crisis. These officers train regularly with the SWAT Team to ensure their readiness in the most extreme situations.

Resources the County of Orange offers victims, witness, or those in need of:

F.A.C.T. (Families and Communities Together)

Families and Communities Together (FaCT) is a network of Family Resource Centers (FRCs) administered by over 100 community partners. They provide services, such as training and strategic planning, to their partners bolstering their work serving and strengthening families. Core services include counseling, parenting education, family support, domestic violence support programs, and youth programs.

N.A.M.I. (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

NAMI Orange County conducts free educational programs, meetings and support groups throughout the entire county, addressing every aspect of mental health. They offer free programs, educational meetings, support groups and advocacy for those families and clients dealing with the effects of mental illness.

• A 2017 exhaustive county wide list named, at the time, 157 resources readily available for our use. Should you have specific questions regarding what these resources encompass, please reach out and we would be happy to answer them.

Police Officer Training

Annual & Biennial Training for Police Officers:

• Tactical Communication and the de-escalation of force

• Taser use qualifications and refresher

• Blood Borne Pathogens

• Domestic Violence Complaints

• First Aid /CPR

• High Speed Vehicle Pursuits

• Arrest and Control Training (Weaponless Defense Training)

• Driver Training

• Force Options & Tactical Firearms (Use of Force Training)

• 24 hours minimum of Continued Education Training (multiple options that qualify)

Training as Available:

• Racial and Cultural Diversity Training; Racial Profiling

• Mobile Field Force (riot control)

• Violent Crimes Seminar

• Drug Recognition Expert

• Search Warrant

• Active Shooter

• Critical Incident Management

• Supervisory Leadership Institute

• Supervisor School

• Hostage Negotiation

• Fraud Symposium

• Officer Involved Shooting Summit

• Emergency Management Conference

• Hostage Seminar

• Facilitation Training

• Technology Summit

• Maritime Smuggling

• Public Information Officer School

• Crisis Communications

• Terrorism Liaison Officer Training

• Restraint System and Sudden Death

• DUI Checkpoint Management

• Pitchess Motion

• Public Records Act Training

• Coffee with a Cop/Community Oriented Events

• Investigation Genealogy

• Partnering for Success

• Homicide School

• Civilian Leadership for Public Safety

• Tactical Leadership

• Behavioral Analysis Training

• Legal Updates

Academy Based Training:

• Child Abuse or Neglect

• Civil Disobedience

• Gang and Drug Enforcement

• Hate Crimes

• Hearsay Testimony

• Persons with Mental Illness, Intellectual Disability, or Substance use Disorders

• Missing Persons

• Racial and Cultural Diversity Training/Racial Profiling

• Sexual Orientation and Gender Minority Groups

• Sexual Assault Investigative Procedures

• Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

• Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

• Stalking

• Chemical Agents

• Law Enforcement Response to Terrorism

• Standard Emergency Management System/Incident Command System/National Incident Management System

• Traffic Accident Investigation

• Becoming an Exemplary Peace Officer

• Leadership Professionalism and Ethics

• Criminal Justice System

• Principled Policing in the Community

• Victimology/Crisis Intervention

• Introduction to Criminal Law

• Property Crimes

• Crimes Against Persons

• General Criminal Statutes

• Crimes against Children

• Sex Crimes

• Juvenile Law and Procedures

• Controlled Substances

• ABC Laws (Alcohol Beverage Control)

• Laws of Arrest

• Search and Seizure

• Presentation of Evidence

• Investigative Report Writing

• Vehicle Operations

• Use of Force/De-escalation

• Patrol Techniques

• Vehicle Pull-Overs

• Crimes in Progress

• Handling Disputes/Crowd Control

• Domestic Violence

• Unusual Occurrences

• Missing Persons

• Traffic Enforcement

• Crimes Scenes, Evidence, and Forensics

• Custody

• Lifetime Fitness

• Arrest and Control

• First Aid & CPR

• Firearms/Chemical Agents

• Information Systems

• People with Disabilities

• Gang Awareness

• Crimes Against the Justice System

• Weapons Violations

• Hazardous Materials Awareness

• Cultural Diversity/Discrimination

• Emergency Management

De-escalation and inclusive community courses

In addition to the above listed training and pending any Covid -19 issues, your Police Department will be hosting both a ”De-Escalation Strategies” course and a “Building a Safe, Respectful and Inclusive Workspace and Community: Implicit Bias” course within this calendar year. Furthermore, the Police Department utilizes resources offering simulation training, like the one the public accessed at our 2019 Open House. Similarly, we are exploring an in-house simulation training system that plays mental health and stress-based situations that will allow our officers to train without incurring any additional course costs.

SBPD use of force data

Most recently your police department’s professional staff analyzed the last three years of data comparing the total number of police department calls for service (CFS) and the total number of times a use of force (UOF) was applied by a police officer. This information is listed below:

2017

Calls for Service: 29,078

Use of Force: 12

Carotid Restrain used: 0

Major Injuries: 0

Fatalities: 0

Therefore in 2017: 12 UOF Incidents / 29,078 CFS = 0.04% of all CFS resulted in a UOF

2018

Calls for Service: 23,253

Use of Force: 9

Carotid Restrain used: 0

Major Injuries: 0

Fatalities: 0

Therefore, in 2018: 9 UOF Incidents / 23,253 CFS = 0.039% of all CFS resulted in a UOF

2019

Calls for Service: 26,343

Use of Force: 8

Carotid Restrain used: 0

Major Injuries: 0

Fatalities: 0

Therefore, in 2019: 8 UOF Incidents / 26,343 CFS = 0.03% of all CFS resulted in a UOF

With the above information, we are currently working on a proposal to purchase body worn cameras for all police officers by August of 2020.

In closing, I cannot stress this enough: Your police department staff is comprised of highly compassionate and professional mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, sisters, and brothers, who are not only ready to take on this opportunity for change, but adapt to these times of increased accountability being requested of each of them. With that, I am certain we will all rise to this occasion.