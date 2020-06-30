Final details for JFTB Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

The City of Los Alamitos and the City of Seal Beach invites you and your family to attend the Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular held at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base on Saturday, July 4. The event will entail a drive-up and view format of the fireworks show that will begin approximately at 9 p.m. Please be patient entering the Base at either the Lexington Gate (Lexington and Katella) or Orangewood Gate (Orangewood and Los Al Blvd) as a high volume of vehicles are expected to arrive and a check-in procedure will be in place. The check-in procedure will include an I.D. check, temperature check, and health screenings for all individuals inside each vehicle.

Gates will open at 7:15 p.m. for vehicle entrance only. No pedestrians and bicycles will be allowed onto the installation. Please follow exact instructions from parking attendants as they will direct vehicles on where to park. When parked, you are instructed to stay inside your vehicle and not walk around the event area with the exception of walking to and from the portable restrooms. All adults and minors must wear a face covering and practice social distancing at all times.

No food will be available for purchase at the event and no alcohol is permitted. During the duration of the fireworks show, it is encouraged that you stay inside your vehicle or directly in front of your vehicle to view the show. For the safety of your family, ensure that children are accounted for and your entire party is in your vehicle once the show is complete. Please be patient upon entry and exiting of the event as a large number of vehicles will be arriving and leaving at the same time. Suggested time of arrival is at least one hour prior to the start of the fireworks display. Thank you to our Premier Sponsor – Republic Services for their generous sponsorship. A special thank you to the Joint Forces Training Base who graciously allow the use of their facility for the 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. We want everyone to be safe and enjoy the fireworks show and we appreciate your cooperation to make this event as safe as possible. For more information, please visit www.cityoflosalamitos.org.