RWC helps YC with raffle fundraiser

Rossmoor Woman’s Club members Beverly Rigney and twin sister Barbara Murphy joined Youth Center Executive Director Lina Lumme and Program Director Jamie Harris outside Ganahl Lumber on Thursday June 25 to sell tickets to benefit The Youth Center.

The nonprofit Youth Center figures the Covid-19 crisis cost it $100,000 in lost revenue when it had to temporarily close its doors and cancel planned spring fundraising events. But an anonymous donor stepped in to provide the prize for a raffle to benefit the center, which has been operating in Los Alamitos since 1952 and serves families from 26 communities with after school and summer educational and recreational programs.

The grand prize winner in the raffle will win $5,000 in gift certificates to the winner’s choice of restaurants and merchants. Tickets are $50 for one, $100 for three and $250 for 10 and may be purchased until July 31 by calling or texting The Youth Center at 562-248-6777.

Also on Thursday, Rossmoor Woman’s Club President Maggie Paul presented Lumme with a $500 donation from the club, a social and philanthropic organization founded in 1958.