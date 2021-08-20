Pavilions donates disinfecting wipes to Seal Beach Chamber

Chamber to distribute $12,000 worth of wipes to local charities and businesses

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce recently received a donation of three pallets of sanitizing wipes valued at more than $12,000 from Vons Pavilions in Seal Beach. The donation will be dispersed by the Chamber to local businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Seal Beach and Los Alamitos communities.

Seal Beach Pavilions had some overstock of the sanitizing wipes and recognized an opportunity to fill a huge void in terms of providing disinfecting wipes to local businesses and nonprofits adversely affected by COVID-19. The past year has been difficult for many businesses and charitable institutions and has been labeled the hungriest year in modern history, due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

“The Seal Beach Chamber is the perfect partner to help us distribute these sanitizing supplies to local businesses and nonprofits,” said David Erlitz, store director at Pavilions in Seal Beach.

“We have worked together many times in the past, and we make a great team,” he said.

“We are extremely grateful to our community partner, Pavilions Supermarket in Seal Beach, for their generous and timely donation,” said Rob Jahncke, President of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Many of our local businesses and nonprofits continue to face unexpected challenges due to COVID-19. Acquiring sufficient sanitizing supplies is certainly among them and we are thrilled to be able to help distribute them for Pavilions,” he said.

If you have a business or nonprofit organization that would like to receive sanitizing wipes, please email the Seal Beach Chamber at director@sealbeachchamber.org and let them know how many individual containers you would like. The sanitizing wipes will be available for pick up at the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce in the next one to two weeks. Anyone requesting wipes will receive an email with the dates, times and locations for pickup.

Deb Machen is a Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce director.

Download QR