Youth Center recognizes Lukas Evert as Stellar Volunteer

In the final installment of The Youth Center’s Stellar Volunteer series, we acknowledge the kindness and dedication of local 20-year-old, Lukas Evert. The Youth Center recently recognized four extraordinary youth volunteers by surprising them at their homes. The four were selected from hundreds who were nominated for the prestigious 2021 Stellar Volunteer Award.

This year’s awardees of $500 scholarships were: Lukas Evert, Katie Recker, Davis Taylor, and Kirsten Okamoto. Lukas was nominated for the prestigious Stellar Volunteer award by Grateful Hearts, a not-for-profit community resource center for those in need, serving our local community, surrounding communities, and impoverished areas.

Lukas is a kind, loving young man who never turns down an opportunity to help others in need. Lukas and his family are members of Cottonwood Church, where he served as a youth minister for six years. It was through the church that Lukas learned of the need for volunteers at Grateful Hearts in the beginning of the pandemic. He volunteered about 20 hours per week, packing grocery bags in the warehouse and instructing other volunteers on the process.

He was described as a hard worker who takes his responsibilities very seriously. He is very proud of his accomplishments at Grateful Hearts and once said he never aspired to a management position, but it grew into one, and now he can show others what to do and help them to grow as well.

Lukas’ family and church motto is “putting the gospel in work clothes.” According to his father, Thor Evert, Lukas saw volunteering at Grateful Hearts as the perfect opportunity to serve the community in a meaningful and purposeful way.

Lukas has a passion for technology and has recently joined the National Guard, where he is currently in basic training. He is excited to further develop his IT skills and put them to use for the US Army.

“Lukas is an extremely humble and kind individual who never says no to helping others,” said Lina Lumme, executive director of The Youth Center.

“I know he with thrive in the National Guard and be a huge asset there,” she said.

For more information about the A Night Among the Stars event or to nominate an outstanding youth volunteer for 2022, visit www.theyouthcenter.org/a-night-among-the-stars.

