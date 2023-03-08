Orange County Housing Element to be questioned, discussed at RCSD on March 14

Residents in College Park East, Rossmoor, and Los Alamitos are becoming increasingly worried about a deluge of development projects that could markedly increase local densities that, they believe, will create a cascade effect that will harm their overall quality of life.

In addition to the Lampson Project, the housing development at Old Ranch Country Club, the Orange County housing element includes a provision that could remake the corner of Los Alamitos Boulevard and Katella Avenue.

Accordingly, the Rossmoor Community Services District has announced the head planning official from Orange County will be at their next regular meeting Tuesday, March 14.

According to a statement, the Rossmoor Community Services District Board President Tony DeMarco and Board of Directors have cleared the March monthly meeting agenda to “provide time for the community to get an understanding of the Orange County Housing Element and how it will affect our community.”

They say the agenda will include a brief report from the Orange County Public Works Department regarding an ADA Transition Plan Project that will include infrastructure within the unincorporated areas of Rossmoor that do not currently meet ADA requirements.

This will be followed by an Orange County Housing Element informational report presented by Orange County’s Chief Planning officer. They are expected to address the history and the process of the most recent Orange County Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA).

The housing element includes the “candidate sites” that the County of Orange has submitted to the State for their RHNA Unincorporated Land Use suggestions.

“We are requesting that patrons and residents submit questions prior to the meeting for the presenter to incorporate into his presentation. After the presentation there will be time allotted for questions and answers,” the statement said.

Residents who have questions or comments are asked to send them to rcsd@rossmoor-csd.org. Questions and comments are requested by Fri., March 10, 2023

Both items will be on the agenda for the upcoming board of directors meeting on Tue., March 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rush Park Auditorium (3021 Blume Drive).