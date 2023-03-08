Festival celebrates talents of children

The Aquarium of the Pacific’s eighteenth annual International Children’s Festival is a special festival for kids. Celebrating the amazing talents of children, this festival features cultural presentations and performances by children. West African dance, martial arts performances, a drum circle, Mexican folk dance, Irish dance, Korean dance (pictured), origami, Cambodian dance, Pacific Islander performances, and Persian music and art are included in the programming. The Aquarium will also honor a local youth with its annual Young Hero Award in recognition of the student’s efforts to make our planet a better place. The event will take place, Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. Included with general admission: $36.95 per adult (ages 12+), $26.95 per child (ages 3-11), $33.95 per senior (ages 62+), and free for Aquarium members and children under age three / Advance reservations required. Info: (562) 590-3100 or aquariumofpacific.org.