City amends contract with consultant for work on various elements of Seal Beach General Plan

The Seal Beach City Council on Feb. 27 unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s agreement with Michael Baker International.

The agreement extends Seal Beach’s contract with the consulting firm for two years.

This was an item on the Consent Calendar. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless pulled for separate consideration and voting. Nothing was removed from the Consent Calendar.

Staff advised the council to extend the contract so the city can complete three required elements of the General Plan.

The Housing Element of the General Plan remains unapproved by the state and continues to be an issue for city staff.

“On January 24, 2022, the City Council approved a Professional Services Agreement with Michael Baker International to update the General Plan Safety Element, and draft an Environmental Justice Element,” wrote Community Development Director Alexa Smittle in her report to the council.

“These changes to the General Plan are required by State law. While initial research and background data has been collected, the Safety and Environmental Justice Elements cannot be accurately completed until there is more certainty regarding the Housing Element,” Smittle wrote.

“At this time, staff recommends extending the existing contract by two years, allowing sufficient time for completion of all three Elements,” Smittle wrote.