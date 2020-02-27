McGaugh Student Journalist

Cole Keller, 8, spent an afternoon at The Sun office shadowing Associate Editor Charles M, Kelly on Friday, Feb. 21. Cole, a third-grader at J.H. McGaugh Elementary school in Seal Beach, was the winner of an auction item at the school’s annual Carnival in October. His prize was to tour the Sun newsroom, meet the people who produce the paper every week including Publisher Steven Remery. Cole also did the interviews for this week’s edition of “Sidewalk Talk.” Cole was an excellent note taker and proved he may have a promising future in journalism.

Cole is picuted with Sun Advertising Account Manager Carlos Munoz, Publisher Steven Remery, Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly, and Administrative Assistant Alexis Cortes.