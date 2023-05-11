Local graduates from State Park Officer Academy

Paul Tintle of Huntington Beach just graduated from the California State Parks Law Enforcement Academy at Butte College in Oroville California. He’s one of 30, who became State Park Peace Officers on April 28 to help serve, educate and protect visitors at California’s 280 State Parks, the country’s largest state park system.

After completing a Field Officer Training Program in San Diego County, Tintle, 24, will work at Anza Borrego Desert State Park, the state’s largest park.

“I wanted to be a state peace officer to protect our natural resources and ensure the beauty of California’s parks will be safe and available to future generations,” said the 2016 Huntington Beach High School grad, who in 2020 earned a Long Beach State degree in Organismal Biology.

The former aide at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve in Carmel also was a volunteer for the Bolsa Chica Conservancy.

The 32-week state academy teaches search and rescue, strategic communication, how to make an arrest, firearms, investigations, visitor services and more. State Parks are accepting applications for the 2024 academy; the deadline is June 10. Visit – LiveTheParksLife.com.