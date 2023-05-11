Ukrainian concertmaster visits Seal Beach

Ukrainian-born violinist Myroslava Khomik is a top prize winner of international competitions and awards, including the Remember Enescu Competition in Romania, and the New Names of Ukraine. She has appeared as a soloist and as a chamber music collaborator in concerts and festivals throughout the US, Europe, South America and Asia, and her performances were broadcast on National TV and Radio in Ukraine, Spain, the US, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. In May of 2019 she was named a New Artist 2018 by the Classical Music Critics Association of Argentina after her successful debut in Buenos Aires with the Orquesta de Cámara del Congreso de la Nación.

A winner of solo and chamber music competitions and multiple education grants and fellowships, Khomik's most recent highlights focus on three new commissions for solo violin and an upcoming release of her debut album; a guest appearance as a featured soloist at the opening of the 33rd International Music Festival of Para in Brazil; curated solo recitals in live international broadcasts presented by the Lviv Philharmonic (Ukraine), Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Broadway World as well as master class residencies in Brazil and Argentina with music programs for underprivileged children.

As a performer and an avid researcher of the forgotten musical gems, Ms. Khomik has been dedicating much of her concert activities throughout the years to promoting Ukrainian culture through music and artistic presentations, raising much needed awareness for her homeland’s turbulent history and rich cultural heritage.

“This Sunday at the Old Ranch Country Club, Myra will grace us by performing pieces from Vivaldi, Elgar, and Massenet,” said Seal Beach Symphony Artistic Director Chad Berlinghieri. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit our website @ SealBeachSymphony.com or call (562) 509-8640.