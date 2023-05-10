Briefing Room: Tribute To “Sukie” Salaya

By Philip Jones

Hi Seal Beach,

This week’s article is brought to you by one of our very own Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Mr. Philip Jones, who wrote about a wonderful, caring, and dedicated volunteer, Sukie Salaya.

—SBPD Capt. Nick Nicholas

Ninety-one years young, Sukie Salaya, has turned in her uniform after 26 years as a Volunteer with the Seal Beach Police Department.

During this time, she has put in over 13,500 hours at both the Substation located next to the pier as well as the Main Station on Seal Beach Boulevard.

Many residents will recognize her from years of patrolling along Main Street.

When asked about her fondest memories as a VIP, Sukie mentions her many friends as well as the years she worked in the Records Department. She loves living in Seal Beach and will continue with her walks and reading her books.

However, this is her second retirement. Many locals will remember Sukie from her years at Safeway, now Pavilions Market. She is proud to say she “opened it,” back in 1967 and stayed with them until 1997. You could find her in the Bakery Department as well as her duties as a cashier.

Sukie has also been a world traveler. Her son and his wife now reside in Hawaii, so she has visited them many times.

In addition, she has traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

Sukie has called Seal Beach her home since 1960. She loves her home and her many friends. We, at the Seal Beach Police Department, will miss her and wish her all the best.

Thank you Phil for the excellent write up, and thank you Sukie for your years of dedicated service to the SBPD and this community. It is people like Sukie that make Seal Beach such an amazing place.

