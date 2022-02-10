Gum Grove Park reopened – update

Gum Grove Park has reopened following a one-day closure. On Thursday, February 10, 2022, the City of Seal Beach temporarily closed Gum Grove Park to help mitigate fire danger amidst high heat and strong winds. On Friday, February 11, 2022, Gum Grove Park reopened to the public.

For other updates, please follow the Seal Beach Police Department on social media @sealbeachpolice.

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Seal Beach temporarily closed Gum Grove Park on Feb. 10. The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory until 4 p.m., and a heat advisory through Sunday. The closure was intended to help mitigate the risk of fire in the park.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from a post on Feb. 10

