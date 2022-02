The Los Alamitos High School Boys Soccer team captured the Sunset League, Surf Division Championship, for the second year in a row. Last year they shared the championship with Edison High School, but took sole possession of the league title this past season. Led by 18 seniors the Griffins went 5-1 in League outscoring their opponents with 15 goals for and only 6 goals against. The Griffins will kick off CIF-SS playoffs on Friday against San Clemente High School at Los Alamitos High, at 5 p.m.

