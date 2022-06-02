Music students end season on a high note at YC

Talented music students performed at the Youth Center in Los Alamitos where parents and family members proudly gathered. The students showed off much of what they’ve learned under the direction of music instructor Angela Craton.

A two-year study by researchers at the Brain and Creativity Institute (BCI) at the University of Southern California shows that exposure to music and music instruction accelerates the brain development of young children in the areas responsible for language development, sound, reading skills and speech perception. The Youth Center has provided musical instruction to local kids for more than 35 years and wants every child to reap the educational benefits that music brings.

“The Youth Center provides weekly music classes at all elementary schools in LAUSD,” said Lina Lumme, Executive Director of The Youth Center. “It is incredible to see students grow just in one year. From not knowing how to hold an instrument to playing a solo at the finale concert is remarkable,” she continued.

Music classes will restart in 2022-2023 school year and registration will be open in July for students grades K-5. Students in elementary school receive music instruction weekly on the campus of their elementary school. In addition, Saturday classes allow for additional training and performances. “Music students score better in math, science, English than nonmusical peers,” shared Shelly Clark, Director of Youth Programs. “We ask all the parents in our school district to give Music classes a try,” she continued.

The Youth Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform children’s lives one family at a time through collaborative social, educational and recreational programs. The Youth Center has been honored to establish a valuable partnership with Los Alamitos Unified School District and acknowledges their critical importance in the organization’s current and future success. For additional information on The Youth Center, please call 562.493.4043 or visit www.TheYouthCenter.org.

Download QR