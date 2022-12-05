Briefing Room: SBPD says ’tis the season to ‘Lock It or Lose it’

Hi Seal Beach,

I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. Since we’re now in full swing of the holiday shopping season, I thought it would be a good time to remind you of our “Lock it or Lose it” campaign.

It seems obvious to lock your car when it is left unattended, but a large percentage of thefts from vehicles in Seal Beach involved UNLOCKED vehicles.

By simply locking your car, and removing valuables, you can help deter potential criminals from targeting your property.

“As we enter the busy holiday shopping season, it is more important than ever to remove your values and lock your cars,” said Chief of Police Michael Henderson.

“Criminals often look for easy targets, and when they notice valuables in plain sight in your car, they will often try the door handles. If the car is unlocked, the criminals can be in and out in seconds, and your property is gone. We want to remind the community to “lock it or lose it,” he said.

During the next several weeks, officers and volunteers from the Seal Beach Police Department will increase patrols in shopping centers and residential areas. Signage has been installed in retail areas to help remind the public to Lock It or Lose It.

The Seal Beach Police Department offers the following tips to help prevent you from being a victim:

• Park in well-lit areas.

• Close windows and the sunroof.

• Gather all valuable items such as sunglasses, electronics, wallets, and shopping bags. Identity thieves can use your personal documents to open credit card accounts, lease vehicles, or secure a loan or mortgage without your knowledge.

• Double check that you locked your vehicle before you walk away.

• Take all your keys with you. Avoid leaving cars running with keys in the ignition, even if the car is locked. Don’t keep a spare key in a spot hidden on your vehicle.

• If you must keep valuables in the car, lock these in the trunk or out of sight prior to arriving at your destination. Criminals are more likely to break into your car if they notice you placing valuables within them once you are parked.

For more information, follow the Seal Beach Police Department on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @sealbeachpolice.

Remember shop local to support Seal Beach businesses! Keep your questions coming Seal Beach, email us ataskacop@sealbeachca.gov today!