Los Al girls JV basketball team wins Thanksgiving Classic

The Los Alamitos High girls JV basketball team got its season off to a roaring start by winning the “Thanksgiving Classic” basketball tournament at El Toro High School, going 4-0 with victories over Mission Viejo, San Juan Hills, University, and El Modena high schools.

Freshman Madi Norberg was selected team MVP for the tournament and Sophomore Katie Nakagawa was selected to the “All Tournament” team. Over the four games, Norberg averaged 13.3 points, including hitting 10 threes. She also averaged 2.8 assists per game while Nakagawa averaged 10.5 points, 3 assists, and 5 steals per game.

In the closest game, a thrilling 35-33 victory over San Juan Hills, with only 1:05 left in the game, Norberg hit the winning three-point shot, assisted by a skip pass from Nakagawa.

In the championship game, a 57-13 blowout victory over El Modena on Saturday, November 26, all nine Los Alamitos players scored at least 4 points with the scoring leaders being Norberg and sophomore Mikayla Aguayo with 9 points each, followed by Nakagawa with 8 points.

In that game, sophomore Sanorah Sandor led the team with 8 rebounds. For the four-game tournament, sophomore Kathryn Contreras led the team in rebounds and blocked shots, averaging 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

The team is next scheduled to play a 4-game tournament at Cerritos High School, beginning November 30 against Peninsula.