Planning Commission and council previews

The Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 5, will hold a public hearing on a request to build a detached two-car garage and an open roof deck on a home.

Parklets tentatively on council agenda

Outdoor dining parklets might be discussed at the Dec. 12 City Council meeting. In a Nov. 29 email, City Manager Jill Ingram wrote: “The Council has not made a decision about the future of the parklets; however, this item is tentatively scheduled for discussion at the December 12th City Council meeting.”

City job openings

I saw some city job openings at www.alopps.org. A glance at the Seal Beach page found seven jobs listed:

• Financial analyst, a full-time position paying $7,088.84-$8,616.54 a month. Closed

at 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to CalOpps.org.

• Crossing guard, a part-time position paying $15.00-$18.23 an hour. Open until filled.

• Public Works director, a full-time position paying $14,897.23-$18,107.68 a month. Open until filled. (As previously reported, Iris Lee has been serving as acting director of the Public Works Department since May of this year. On Oct. 10, the City Council bid an official farewell to retiring Public Works Director Steve Myrter.)

• Maintenance aide, a part-time position paying $15.00-$18.23 an hour. Duties include performing “a variety of unskilled and semi-skilled work in the maintenance and repair of beach facilities, including dumping trash cans, picking up debris along waterline, cleaning rest rooms, driving 4-wheel drive trucks on beach, performing minor plumbing and building maintenance, removing graffiti, painting, hand-picking litter and other related duties as assigned,” according to CalOpps.org. Open until filled.

• Pool lifeguard, a part-time position paying $15.00-$18.23 an hour. Open until filled.

• Aquatics coordinator, a part-time position paying $17.31-$21.04 an hour. “Responsibilities include planning, scheduling, and directing various recreation and education programs and activities,” according to CalOpps.org. Open until filled.

• Recreation specialist (Tennis and Pickleball Center), a part-time position paying $15.00-$18.17 an hour. “Individual will work primarily at the City’s Seal Beach Tennis & Pickleball Center performing duties including, but not limited to, greeting and supervising patrons, handling of payments inside the Pro Shop, enforcing rules and regulations of the facility, opening/closing the facility, removing trash, restocking supplies, and general court maintenance, including court washing, locker room cleaning, and overall security of the facility,” according to CalOpps.org.

“This position will also work periodically as staff for facility rentals at the City’s community centers for various functions such as wedding receptions, baby showers, and birthday parties. This position may also help assist with scorekeeping for Adult Sports programs, including basketball and softball,” according to CalOpps.org. Open until filled.