Briefing Room: here’s the information on Orange County’s 211

Hi Seal Beach!

This week I want to provide the community with some information about an important resource available to everyone in Orange County.

We all know about 9-1-1, the number you should call when you have a life-or-death emergency. But have you heard of 2-1-1?

2-1-1 Orange County (211OC) links those in Orange County with the health and human service resources they need. Founded in 1984, 2-1-1 has helped those in need connect with social services such as housing, job placement, food, and health insurance.

The cool thing about 211OC is that they act as a central point for so many different services. Some of these services include resources for:

• Domestic Violence

• Financial Stability

• Military and Veteran Services

• Housing and Rental

• Post-Incarceration

• Food Assistance

• Disaster Recovery

• Refugee Assistance

• Homelessness

• Public Transportation

• Workforce Development

And so many more!

Their help connection center is staffed by multilingual Information and Referral Specialists who identify the root cause of individual and family problems and connect clients who call, text or email with a wide range of resources that meet all underlying needs, in order to prevent personal or family crises.

To get help or speak with someone about your unique situation, simply dial 2-1-1 from any phone. The assistance they provide is 100% confidential and free!

If dialing 2-1-1 does not work from your phone, you may also dial:

• (888) 600-HELP (888) 600-4357 toll free

• (949) 646-HELP (949) 646-4357 local

Or text your zip code to 898211.

For more information, or to request resources online, you can visit https://www.211oc.org/.

Besides 211OC, the Seal Beach Police Department also has several specially trained officers on our Quality of Life Team. This team can also help connect those in Seal Beach with resources. Do not ever hesitate to call us on our non-emergency number (562) 594-7232 if you need help.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

